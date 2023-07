15 years behind bars for a Muncie man for what authorities called “armed trafficking” of meth and fentanyl. According to the Star Press, in January 2022 raided the East 14th Street home of Anson Jay O’Neal, they seized about two pounds of meth, 63.9 grams of fentanyl, six guns and drug paraphernalia. Also seized, six guns, drug paraphernalia and more than $19,000 in cash.