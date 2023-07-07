MuncieArts is looking for artists to apply to the Public Art Artist Pool. According to MuncieJournal.com, MuncieArts is working with the community to implement many new projects in select neighborhoods around the city.
Outdoor public artworks including sculpture, installation, and murals are being planned through 2024, with project budgets ranging between $5,000 to $150,000.
MuncieArts Looking To Fill Public Artist Pool
