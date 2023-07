Faeries, Sprites, & Lights at Minnetrista will be held July 27 through 29 from 5 to 9 p.m., with a special sensory-friendly event on July 29 from 1–4 p.m. MuncieJournal.com reports it kicks off July 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. with the Faerie House Workshop. Experience a tea party — faerie style at Faerie Tea Party on July 23 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 2 to 2:30 p.m. Enjoy teatime, hors d’oeuvres, and fun activities with fellow faeries.