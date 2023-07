Two Muncie residents are under arrest, charged in connection with a local woman’s fatal drug overdose. The Star Press reports Brittney Dee Say and Di Morriea Turner, both 23 and of the 500 block of North Elm Street, are each preliminarily charged with dealing in a narcotic drug resulting in death. A young local woman was found dead in an apartment along North Everett Road on July 15 after being “located” by her two-year-old daughter. She was pronounced dead at the scene.