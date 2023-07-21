Here come more Cards in the workforce – It’s Ball State Summer Commencement weekend

Pres. Mearns from WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show. 10 a.m. start time inside Worthen Arena.

For those coming from out of town, make sure they know about the SR 332 closure – in fact, more hard closures were added, and new signage yesterday to avoid railroad crossing damage caused by some semi-trucks trying to get around it – work supposed to done by mid-August.

One Madison county city is busy, as we hear from WLBC reporter Bret Busby

Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns is on the list – IBJ Media released its second annual Indiana 250, a list of the state’s most influential and impactful business and community leaders, representing public and private companies, law firms, universities, not-for-profits, government and community organizations. The list, available at Indiana250.com.

Monday on All Kinds of People on the new WMUN: Frank T. Scott is the guest of Dr. Joe., 9:30 – 10 a.m. Monday’s on 92-5 FM 1340 AM and free streams.

Colts star Reggie Wayne – what’s better: Coaching, or catching

That from his Muncie autograph session this week at The Tent Sale. Training camp starts soon, and another season is not that far away – all games on 92-5 FM and 93.5 FM and 1340 AM.

The NTT IndyCar Series is going oval racing for the first time since the Indianapolis 500 this weekend. They return to Iowa Speedway for a doubleheader weekend including the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 on Saturday and then the Hy-Vee One Step 250 on Sunday. The whole weekend will be critical for several drivers who are now in a desperate position trying to keep pace with points leader Alex Palou.

Anderson abatement, but first an MPD story from afternoon anchor Peter Killeen

Hamilton County Health Department to host four immunization clinics. Fox 59 says it’s to help families more easily access school shots.

The Indiana State Police Capitol Police Section is accepting applications. Apply online at https://www.Capitol Police Career Opportunities by 11:59 pm (EST) Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Weekend Radio includes This Week in Delaware County, first airing Saturday’s at 9 a.m. and WMUN – guests include Pres Mearns from BSU, Yorktown Manager Chase Bruton, Presidential candidate Mike Pence, guests from the JUMP program at the Delaware County Justice Center, and Colts wide receiver’s coach Reggie Wayne.