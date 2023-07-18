Muncie Woman Draws 57 Year Sentence In Connection With Ex-Boyfriend’s Slaying

A Muncie woman convicted of charges stemming from her ex-boyfriend’s slaying was sentenced Monday to 57 years in prison. The Star Press reports 28-year-old Morgan L. Bell was found guilty of aiding, inducing or causing murder.
Testimony during Bell’s trial indicated Robert Eugene “Trey” Scott III, 33, was fatally shot — near his home in the 2200 block of West Ninth Street — on Feb. 28, 2021.

