Alexandria City Council approved American Rescue Plan funds Monday night for two entities. According to the Herald Bulletin,
Alexandria Main Street Inc., an organization dedicated to improving Downtown Alexandria, requested $5,000 in ARP funds to help with a match grant through the Madison County Bicentennial Legacy Project. Alexandria Community School Corporation requested $10,880 to improve the Hub, at 800 N. Central Ave. in what used to be the elementary school.
Alexandria City Council Approves ARP Funds For Two Groups
Alexandria City Council approved American Rescue Plan funds Monday night for two entities. According to the Herald Bulletin,