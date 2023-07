A judge has rejected a Muncie killer’s appeal to serve out the remainder of his sentence on home detention. 68 year old Harold Nettles is serving a 120 year prison term following his 1989 sentencing in the stabbing deaths of 28 year old Brenda Freeman and her 5 year old son Michael Carmichael in their East First Street apartment, Judge Linda Ralu Wolf denied Nettles motion in recent days.