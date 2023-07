Muncie Downtown Development Partnership has announced Fire Up DWNTWN, presented by Ivy Tech Muncie, is back on August 5. Last year’s event drew over 11,000 visitors. The event site opens at 1 p.m. August 5 in the streets of downtown Muncie between Main Street and Canan Commons and High Street to Mulberry Street. Find out more at: ww.downtownmuncie.org/fireup.