Fire Up DWNTWN Looking For Volunteers

Fire Up DWNTWN: A downtown Summer StreetFest is happening on August 5th, and event organizers are looking for volunteers. Some volunteer positions include the rare opportunity to work directly with the pilots and the hot air balloons.
All volunteers will receive a special event T-shirt. Interested parties should contact vicki@downtownmuncie.org.
