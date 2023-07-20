BSU’s Mearns Wanted to Clarify The Concert Story

Setting the record straight – $45,000 of taxpayer EDIT funds were used to book a concert at the Brown Family Amphitheater on BSU’s campus by Don McClean, but Pres. Mearns told me yesterday on WMUN:

Mayor Ridenour told the Star Press it’s “a great investment in the Citizen of Muncie,” and his opponent for Mayor, Democrat Jeff Robinson told them “In the larger scheme of things, $45,000 isn’t that much,” adding that homeless and hungry people would be better priorities.

More money needed – Leaders from the community gathered to break ground for the YMCA’s new facility on the campus of Muncie Central High School this week. WLBC’s Mike Rhodes spoke to CEO Chad Zaucha about the fundraising

2023 Colts Training Camp, kicks off next week at Grand Park! Tickets for Kids Day, Back Together Weekend, and both joint practices with the Chicago Bears are almost sold out. Once capacity is reached, tickets will no longer be available.

The 20th Annual Muncie Mission Golf Tournament is coming Thursday, August 31 at The Player’s Club in Yorktown. Register online or by contacting Melissa at (765) 288-9122 x104 or mavery@munciemission.org.

It’s called a Town Hall and Mike Shakes event: this Saturday, 5th District Congresswoman Victoria Spartz will be at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Noblesville from 1 – 2 p.m.

Free pool event tomorrow at Tuhey Park Pool downtown Muncie, 7 – 9 p.m., sponsored by St. Michael Catholic School.

The invitations are out for the annual Legacy Gala, honoring Jon Moll. August 31 at the Horizon Convention Center in Muncie. Contact Brenda Brumfield at the Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce.