Anderson City Council has approved a tax abatement for a company making a $500,000 investment in its facility. The Herald Bulletin reports council approved a 7-year, 70% tax abatement for Superior Insulation to construct additional storage and office space at 1904 W. 25th St. The tax abatement will save the company $58,000 over the seven years and that property tax payments will triple to approximately $90,000 per year.