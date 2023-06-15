Snow Days Return to MCS

Muncie school changes – Changes to the 2024 school year at this week’s MCS school board meeting

Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski explained that MCS will add three days at the end of the school year, replacing three days in spring as asynchronous make up days. An early release was also approved for April 8th, 2024, to accommodate for the total solar eclipse that will happen that day.

With 3 people killed on State Road 32 in a Delaware County construction zone in the last few weeks, many are worried that it will happen again. We’re told the work zone is a permanent speed limit of 45 until the construction is completed. That means even when there are no workers present, it’s still 45. That zone is from County Road 650 East to Country Club Road.

Recently, Delaware County Emergency Management Director John Coutinho attended training in Baltimore, and he shared yesterday that lithium-ion batteries are a concern for fire and haz mat teams – with special info on shipping, and dealing with safety issues related. That trip was paid for mostly by a rapid grant from the Ball Brother Foundation.

At this week’s MCS Board meeting, Dr. K explained about a presentation regarding a recent trip to DC with the Whitely Community Council and Ken Hudson

The Council hopes to make the trip a yearly occurrence.

This Saturday, a 4th annual free event for the entire community – here’s Dorica Watson

That entire conversation is on WMUNmuncie.com right now, and Watson is the guest on Connected with Linzi Marie this Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. on the new WMUN.

The Healthy Community Alliance of East Central Indiana (HCA) presented its “100,000 Award in Memory of Dr. George Branham” to the Jay County Drug Prevention Coalition (JCDPC) at its annual recognition meeting on June 12, 2023. It recognizes the legacy of the late doctor, a steadfast champion of community health and wellness, and the number 100,000 represents his lifetime miles completed to train for and compete in sixty-six running marathons.

Starting this week, you will once again be able to explore the Indianapolis Zoo while listening to jazz music. The Zoo will kick off its Animals and All That Jazz shows for the year today. This year marks the 36th concert season at the downtown attraction.