Fireworks Shows For Indepenence Day In Muncie

Muncie marks Independence Day with two spectacular fireworks performances. MuncieJournal.com reports the first show will be displayed at Prairie Creek Reservoir on Saturday, July 1st, at 10pm. You may listen to the music accompanying the reservoir fireworks on 104.1 HD1 WLBC. The official City of Muncie show will be aired by 104.1 HD1 WLBC and 104.9 WERK FM, with accompanying music, and will take place on the grounds of Muncie Central High School by the levee. The show will kick off at 10pm on Tuesday, July 4th.

