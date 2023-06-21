Redistricting Lawsuit Filed Against Anderson City Council

A federal lawsuit has been filed against Anderson City Council. The Herald Bulletin reports the lawsuit was filed by Common Cause of Indiana, the Madison County NAACP, the League of Women Voters of Indiana and local residents Cassandra Riggs and Jeffrey Cottrell. It contends that the six council districts, each represented on the council by one person, should have been redrawn following the 2020 census and that the current district map fails to provide equal representation in each of the districts.