A 16-year-old Muncie boy who had pleaded guilty to participating in a robbery scheme that led to another teen’s shooting was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison. Jamari I. Thomas in May pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison. A plea bargain in the case placed a 15-year cap on the sentence the teenager could have received, reports the Star Press.