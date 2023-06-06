Portland Man Cops Plea To Killing His Father

A 51-year-old Portland man has formally admitted to killing his father. The Star Press reports Jeremy W. Kelly struck a deal with Jay County prosecutors and pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison.
Sentencing is set for July 14.

