A Muncie man has been arrested on charges stemming from a fatal crash on Ind. 32 east of Muncie. According to the Star Press, 38 year old Elmer Issac Jones III is preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and driving while suspended. He was driving on Ind. 32 when he drove into the rear of another eastbound vehicle, a Honda SUV driven by Chesley Arrington, 20, shortly before 6 p.m. Monday.