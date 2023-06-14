A registered nurse from Hartford City is accused of taking pain medication prescribed to patients at the Anderson hospital where she worked. The Star Press reports 43 year old Melissa Lou Fannin is charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit, furnishing false or fraudulent information and possession of a narcotic drug.
She is accused of accessing narcotics while employed at Community Hospital in Anderson.
Nurse Accused Of Taking Pain Meds Prescribed To Patients
