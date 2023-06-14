GROW Seeks Women Entrepreneurs

Growing Remarkable Opportunities with Women (G.R.O.W.) is seeking to “grow” more members as it fulfills an important role of helping women entrepreneurs within the Muncie community thrive. MuncieJournal.com reports the organization aims to help local small business owners find resources and connections to grow their businesses, Visit their website at www.growmastermind.org for more information and to become a member.

