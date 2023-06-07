Muncie Man Faces Federal Drug, Gun Charges

A Muncie man is in federal custody after being charged with drug and gun-related charges. The Star Press reports 21 year old
Dayten Eli Abram is charged possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and carrying a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime. He was arrested March 16 arrest by Muncie police when officers found 1,526 pills, believed to be oxycodone and laced with fentanyl, along with $8,749 in cash and a handgun.

Previous Post
Ivy Tech Expanding WorkMatters Collaborative

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom