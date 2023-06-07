Muncie Man Faces Federal Drug, Gun Charges

A Muncie man is in federal custody after being charged with drug and gun-related charges. The Star Press reports 21 year old

Dayten Eli Abram is charged possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and carrying a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime. He was arrested March 16 arrest by Muncie police when officers found 1,526 pills, believed to be oxycodone and laced with fentanyl, along with $8,749 in cash and a handgun.