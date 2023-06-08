Event in Muncie Returns After COVID Pause

The lighter side of news – It’s back, after a COVID hiatus – Be My Neighbor Day, this Saturday from 1 – 4 p.m., downtown Muncie at Canan Commons

BSU Pres. Mearns on yesterday’s WMUN Delaware County Today Radio show

It’s only Thursday, but our weekend Radio shows are coming together: Congressman Greg Pence, BSU President Mearns will guest – and audio from Muncie on the Move Community Announcements, as well as this weeks Congressional subcommittee meeting on AM Radio, including our Company’s President J Chapman. This Week in Delaware County first airs Saturday’s from 9 – 10 a.m. on the new WMUN.

The largest credit union in Indiana is changing its name. Teachers Credit Union has been changed to Everwise Credit Union.

This Saturday on the new WMUN, a new show called Connected with Linzi Marie… the show debuts Saturday from 8:30 – 9 a.m. on 92-5 FM 1340 AM and free streams.

This Saturday on WMUN Radio, a new 4 part series debuts called Indiana Waterways. Airing from 8 – 9 a.m., it shares the stories of artisans and more that came together during COVID shutdowns to help preserve this part of our Indiana natural history.