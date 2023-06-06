Multiple Pence’s headed to Iowa – As you have heard, Mike Pence will announce his run for President, and Greg Pence told me yesterday that he’s headed there, too

from yesterday’s WMUN Delaware County Today Radio show.

Reminder to help veterans this coming Saturday: the non-profit called Dog Tags and Go Bags are for homeless and near homeless veterans in Delaware County and surrounding counties. Their first fundraising event is June 10th at the Yorktown Legion from 12-5, lunch, music, raffle and more.

Tech upgrades are in progress this week at Muncie Public Library. According to their website, Connection Corner was yesterday, and from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. today and tomorrow the Maring Hunt, and then the Kennedy branch respectively will have some limitations during the work.

Radio talk in the Nation’s capital – Today in DC, a 10 a.m. Congressional hearing will talk about auto manufacturers threat to no longer place AM Radios in vehicles. 6th District Congressman Greg Pence led a bipartisan effort to ask them to leave the Emergency Alert System in tack, as designed by the Federal Government

The National Association of Broadcasters, and more were pleased that Ford recently changed their mind, but are pressing for others to so the same.

Ball State PBS’s Be My Neighbor Day is returning to downtown Muncie, this Saturday from 1 – 4 p.m. at Canan Commons. The event will also include more than 25 booths (neighbors) offering hands-on activities – from sunflower planting to rock painting to puppet making – for the whole family. Based on the animated PBS KIDS show “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” and with a nod to “Mister Rogers Neighborhood,” this event focuses on the importance of being neighborly.

Yesterday’s guest on WMUN’s All Kinds of People with Dr. Joe was Juli Metzger, who talked about a project

and, it’s exhibit at Minnetrista Oakhurst, plus there’s a special four part Radio series that debuts Saturday June 10 from 8 – 8:30 a.m. on 92-5 FM 1340 AM and free streams.

School’s out, and food help is even more important – Another big week for free food tailgates – Second Harvest Food Bank has one in Elwood today at Callaway Park. Jay County Fairgrounds Wednesday, Muncie Mall Thursday, and then Friday two – First Baptist Church New Castle, and Goodrich Park Winchester – all start at 10 a.m.

NASCAR rumored to bring back the oval at Indianapolis, move away from road course in 2024.

Save the date – June 17th, 12-3 Muncie Animal Shelter is having a Benefit with live music at Canan Commons in downtown Muncie.

Local artist Debra Gindhart Dragoo is holding a bracelet making workshop on June 8 and July 13 at Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 East Main St, from 6-7:30 p.m. each night. All supplies will be provided. The cost is $20 for attendees’ ages 12 years to adult. Dragoo is the artist-in-residence at Cornerstone and an assistant arts education instructor.