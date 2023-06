An Anderson woman is being detained in the Madison County jail on a $1 million bond on several felony charges related to the distribution of fentanyl. The Herald Bulletin reports 33 year old Asia La’rae Hendrix faces five counts of dealing in a narcotic drug, dealing methamphetamine, corrupt business influence and money laundering. The prosecutor’s office requested the higher bond because the drugs seized on May 24 amounted to 1.42 kilograms of fentanyl.