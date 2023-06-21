June 24 Event to focus on Helping Moms and Dads

Sad moms and event dads – Climb Out of the Darkness – you are not alone

That’s Corrie Hess on WMUN yesterday, sharing about a Saturday event at Westside Park in Muncie, starting at 9 a.m. Full interview on WMUNmuncie.com right now.

Alexandria : Celebration on July 3rd will have placing of the HomeTown Heroes banners at Noon at Harrison Square. A parade will be held downtown at 5pm, with fireworks at nightfall at Alexandria Elementary School.

Garden Walk is this Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., from the Extension Master Gardeners of Delaware County Indiana. Tour 7 exceptional residential and community gardens – $5 tickets from any Master Gardener Member. DelCoMasterGardener.org.

Electric Grid worry – 6th District Congressman Greg Pence

Elwood: Fireworks on July 4th at dark at Elwood High School. The first 5 minutes will be dedicated to fallen Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

Pendleton: Tuesday, July 4, 2023, “4th at the Falls” (Falls Park) 4:30-10pm for Food Trucks, a Beer Garden, Live Music by Disagreeable & the Corey Cox Band. Fireworks Show at 10pm. Music. Overflow parking at the dog park and soccer field, the conservation building and the park office parking lot.

Project 50, Your Choice Your Voice. We saw a social media post recently from George Foley reminding of the effort to encourage 50% of people in Muncie to vote in the General Election. Watch for events for voter registration. Get a free t- shirt if you register to vote or take a pledge to vote.