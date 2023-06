Local restaurants, vendors and food trucks will compete in a BBQ Cook-Off event at Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 E. Main, on July 8 2023 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. MuncieJournal.com reports the event will be held in the Colonnade Room on the first floor. Admission is $20 per person. One ticket gets one pork BBQ slider from each of the competitors. Attendees will vote on their favorite slider. Cornerstone employees will count the votes to determine a winner.