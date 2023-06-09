Big Bucks from BSU Alums

Big bucks for BSU – During my WMUN Radio interview this week, BSU President Geoffrey Mearns wanted to talk about generous Cardinal alums

This month, you’ll be hearing more about our WLBC Hometown Hero of the Month – Delaware County CASA – here’s Ashely Soldaat on WMUN from yesterday

their office is in the Youth Opportunity Center in Muncie.

June 20 and 21 is the annual Chamber Cup golf outing for the Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce, at the Players Club in Yorktown. Get with them quickly before all groups fill up.

People have a far worse sense of smell when they are busy. Researchers (University of Oxford, University of Sussex) found that those whose attention is focused on tasks are far less likely to notice odors.

The Indianapolis Colts had a voluntary workout Wednesday. Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers was not there. He’s accused of violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Colts coach Shane Steichen says he can’t say much about it, but he did say this

He says the NFL is always teaching its players about the dangers of gambling. Four Detroit Lions players and one Washington Commanders player were recently suspended by the NFL for gambling violations.

WACKY-BUT-TRUE: A man in the UK tried to steal food and electronics from a corner store while wearing a plastic grocery bag on his head. The would-be burglar left the store empty-handed because he didn’t cut out eye holes in the bag and couldn’t see.

Saturday, June 10 for Meet Me on Main in the Carmel Arts & Design District from 4 – 8 p.m. Make your way to Main Street and Range Line Road for an evening of art, shopping and more.