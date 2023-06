Ball State PBS’s Be My Neighbor Day is returning to downtown Muncie. MuncieJournal.com reports the free fun runs from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Canan Commons. The event will also include more than 20 booths (neighbors) offering hands-on activities – from sunflower planting to rock painting to puppet making – for the whole family. This will be the first in-person Be My Neighbor Day since 2019 and the start of the pandemic.