Yorktown Elementary and Yorktown Middle School will be among the schools honored with the Recognized ASCA Model Program (RAMP) designation. MuncieJournal.com reports the RAMP designation, awarded for aligning with the criteria in the ASCA National Model, recognizes schools committed to delivering a comprehensive, data-informed school counseling program and an exemplary educational environment. Since the program’s inception, nearly 1,300 schools have been designated as RAMP recipient