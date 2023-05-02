Smash Cancer Tennis Match Moved to Thursday (5/4/23)

Record setting sponsor help already – More on the Smash Cancer tennis match as Delta hosts Yorktown – Tim Cleland of the Eagles talks about the first serves

4:30 p.m. is opening ceremonies – moved to Thursday at Delta, weather permitting.

At this Saturday’s Ball State Commencement, the address at the 10 a.m. Main Ceremony will be delivered by Randy Pond, Class of ’77, currently corporate vice president, finance at AMD. Mr. Pond spent 23 years with Cisco Systems. After this ceremony planned for The Quad, more will happen at Emens and Worthen through the day. There’s a link for all info on our Local News page now. https://www.bsu.edu/about/administrativeoffices/commencement

CAN YOU GUESS _ According to a survey of adults, 7 percent said they wish this happened twice a year. (Christmas)

How an important investment came together – The investment of $250,000 in infrastructure by Delaware County for a new daycare facility has made news – yesterday on WMUN’s 765BusinessJournal.com Radio show, I asked Janelle Kramer, owner of the proposed facility, how she started the connections

Bookout connected her to the county commissioners and more and the ball is rolling.

Polls are open from 6 til 6 in Indiana – and in Delaware county, it’s your usual polling places – no vote centers yet.

In his own words – Yesterday on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show, I asked Senator Scott Alexander for what he thought turned out to be important legislation

At last week’s Fellowship of Christian Athlete’s Spring banquet fundraiser, I spoke to former Indy 500 winner Sam Hornish Jr., and it sounded like he wouldn’t mind getting another chance

