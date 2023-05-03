State Budget – School Funding

The state budget: schools got more money – Republican Senator Scott Alexander

Democrat Sue Errington – did teachers get raises?

As of yesterday morning on WMUN Radio, the State Rep was not sure where recent increases were coming from

May arrived this week, and the WLBC Hometown Hero of the Month award winner is American Legion Post 321. We’ll share more about their efforts all month.

Tax time story in a bit, but first Peter has more on that story of a property transformation to help people in Muncie

Riley Children’s Health Primary Care office in Muncie has moved 200 N Tillotson Ave. Here’s Dr. Byrn

They want you to see their new place

The 35th Little 500 Festival kicks off on May 13 at Anderson Speedway, according to the Herald Bulletin.

About 1,000 plus – that was the estimate given by BSU Pres. Mearns for those that attended the event featuring Dave Letterman Monday night at Emens.

The Garden Club of Marion will have their annual Plant Sale Saturday, May 20th from 9-1 at the Matter Park Pavilion in Marion. A variety of plants and garden art will be available for purchase. Funds will be used to support local charities and State and National Garden Club projects.