19 Year Old Shot, 23 Year Old Arrested In Anderson

A 19-year-old is recovering in a Central Indiana hospital after being shot Monday in Anderson. Anderson Police Department crews were called around 5 p.m. Monday to the 1700 block of Main Street in reference to a shooting. Officers found a 19-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a parked car in an alleyway. They learned that 23-year-old man named Aquille Miles was seen running from the shooting scene to a nearby residence. Miles was found hiding inside the home by a police K9. He was then arrested and charged with two outstanding warrants as well as additional felony charges in relation to the shooting.

Previous Post
Muncie Mother Charged With Neglect

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom