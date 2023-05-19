19 Year Old Shot, 23 Year Old Arrested In Anderson

A 19-year-old is recovering in a Central Indiana hospital after being shot Monday in Anderson. Anderson Police Department crews were called around 5 p.m. Monday to the 1700 block of Main Street in reference to a shooting. Officers found a 19-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a parked car in an alleyway. They learned that 23-year-old man named Aquille Miles was seen running from the shooting scene to a nearby residence. Miles was found hiding inside the home by a police K9. He was then arrested and charged with two outstanding warrants as well as additional felony charges in relation to the shooting.