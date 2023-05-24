Muncie Woman Charged With Hitting Boy With Her Vehicle As He Exited School Bus

A Muncie woman is accused of ingesting fentanyl before she struck a child with her car. According to the Star Press, 33-year-old Jaleesa Louise McCowan struck the seven-year-old boy as he was getting off a school bus at Willard and High streets.
A video showed the stop arm on the bus “functioning” as well as its “flashing lights” as the boy was crossing Willard Street to reach his home.

Previous Post
Celebrating Non Profit Workers And Volunteers
Next Post
Riverbend Flat Units Filling Up

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom