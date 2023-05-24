Muncie Woman Charged With Hitting Boy With Her Vehicle As He Exited School Bus

A Muncie woman is accused of ingesting fentanyl before she struck a child with her car. According to the Star Press, 33-year-old Jaleesa Louise McCowan struck the seven-year-old boy as he was getting off a school bus at Willard and High streets.

A video showed the stop arm on the bus “functioning” as well as its “flashing lights” as the boy was crossing Willard Street to reach his home.