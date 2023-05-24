A Muncie woman is accused of ingesting fentanyl before she struck a child with her car. According to the Star Press, 33-year-old Jaleesa Louise McCowan struck the seven-year-old boy as he was getting off a school bus at Willard and High streets.
A video showed the stop arm on the bus “functioning” as well as its “flashing lights” as the boy was crossing Willard Street to reach his home.
Muncie Woman Charged With Hitting Boy With Her Vehicle As He Exited School Bus
