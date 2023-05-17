HIUW Announces Equity Advancement Fun

Heart of Indiana United Way (HIUW) in partnership with local Community Foundations serving Delaware, Henry, Madison, South Madison and Randolph counties announces the creation and launch of a new Equity Advancement Fund. The new mini-grants program is designed to help strengthen and advance equity locally. MuncieJournal.com reports local community foundations have provided matching dollars to encourage donors to give and maximize the dollars available for equity advancement fund mini-grants.
