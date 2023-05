The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl. According to the Star Press, Shilo Beck was last seen about 8 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 5900 W. Delaware County Road 350-N. Shilo is about 4 feet, 1 inch tall, and has brown hair with a purple streak in the back, blue eyes and wears glasses and was most recently seen wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeved black shirt “adorned with a sparkling emoji on the front,” and black shoes.