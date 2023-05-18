Groundbreaking Held For City View

Representatives from the City of Muncie, Pivotal Home Solutions, CPM construction, Industry Neighborhood Association, and the media gathered for a short ceremony at 1500 E 8th Street for the groundbreaking of a development project locally known as City View. MuncieJournal.com reports the lot on 8th Street will be transformed into ten town homes, complete with a small dog park and trees from the Thousand Trees in a Thousand Days project.

Previous Post
“Alexandria Schools Are Safe,” An Update from a Meeting this week
Next Post
Change In Design Plans For Rehab Facility

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom