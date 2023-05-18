Groundbreaking Held For City View

Representatives from the City of Muncie, Pivotal Home Solutions, CPM construction, Industry Neighborhood Association, and the media gathered for a short ceremony at 1500 E 8th Street for the groundbreaking of a development project locally known as City View. MuncieJournal.com reports the lot on 8th Street will be transformed into ten town homes, complete with a small dog park and trees from the Thousand Trees in a Thousand Days project.