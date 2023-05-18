“Alexandria Schools Are Safe,” An Update from a Meeting this week

People are still talking about the threats phoned in to Alexandria schools. Police Chief Michael Montgomery answered questions during Monday’s Board of Works meeting at City Hall, saying in the Herald Bulletin, “a lot of parents asking me, and I know that it kind of gives off the impression (that) we’re not doing anything, and I could tell you it’s the exact opposite of that.” Montgomery tried to debunk the idea the threats were part of a hoax. “It’s not a hoax, it’s not a joke. If you hear that, please shut that down because what happened is still a crime.” He later assured everyone that Alexandria schools are safe.

Almost 50 years, now gone. Mac’s Family Restaurant on Batavia in Muncie has closed. Property sold, and plans call for a Mexican restaurant. In August 2021, a Mac’s on south Madison St. shut down, now Southside Café is in that spot.

It’s Kick off Lunch day today from 11 – 2 p.m., All proceeds go to Hearts and Hands United backpack, school supplies, tennis shoes and more for area kids and families.

A second person has died from gunshot wounds from a Friday night triple shooting in rural Daleville. Brook Linton, 47, died Saturday afternoon at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital. A 47-year-old woman, Angela K. Clymer, was declared dead at the scene of the Friday night shooting in the 14400 block of West Corner Road. WTHR reports that witnesses have led investigators to believe all parties involved in the shooting are accounted for, and no persons of interest are still at large.

Ball State baseball is home Friday for a 3 p.m. game – and it appears the winner takes the MAC championship.

Democrat Rodney Chamberlain has requested a recount in the primary election results for the party’s mayoral nomination. Incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. won the nomination by 36 votes over Chamberlain with Tony Watters finishing third. Republican Rob Jozwiak also filed a petition for a recount in the mayoral race. He lost by three votes to Jon Bell. The recounts have to be completed by June 2.

6th Annual Car Show hosted by the Anderson Historical Society will be held on May 20th on Meridian Street. Registration is located at the Paramount Theater under the marquee. Registration is $20 and begins at 9 am. This is a rain-or-shine event. This is in connection with Anderson’s Bicentennial and the Little 500’s Diamond Jubilee (75 Years).