YMCA: A Muncie Game Changer, But More Support Needed

A big goal, with a bigger impact – $28.5 million – that’s what’s needed to build the new YMCA facility next to Muncie Central High school, and Chad Zaucha said yesterday at a community event that much progress has been made so far

But just under $3.2 million remains and a total community effort is now needed

First Merchants Bank also announced a $1 million matching portion of the fund raising effort – and among those in the room was BSU Pres. Geoffrey Mearns – I asked why this project is important to the college

The Indiana Run For The Fallen is May 12-14th. Organizer Don Finnegan

He spoke to Reporter Jay Garrison and explained the stops from Portland to Anderson, including several in Muncie, are on Saturday May 13th.

Muncie’s Bridge Dinner will be served April 27 – all are invited to join hundreds of your friends and neighbors on the Washington Street Bridge. The free outdoor community event will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Rain date will be May 4. Sponsored by WLBC.

4 young men make up the band King Calaway, playing at Monday’s Chirpies event – and Simon is not from around here

and another band member explained how the group was named

They'll perform during the Chirpies Monday at Worthen Arena