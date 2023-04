An Anderson woman has pleaded guilty to causing the 2019 death of a Chesterfield motorcyclist. According to the Herald Bulletin, 68 year old Martha Neata-Skehan is set to be sentenced May 15. Brian Harney, 49, died in an Indianapolis hospital several weeks after the Sept. 27, 2021, accident. on Ind. 67, just west of County Road 500 East.