Welcome to Breakfast: Here’s Your Narcan

Surprise gift yesterday – When over 200 people arrived for yesterday’s Muncie on the Move event, everyone has a free does of Narcan on their chair

That lifesaving drug is used at time of overdoses.

Teens, acting badly

WLBC News Bits:

The Indianapolis Zoo posted two images of rats on leads Tuesday, in honor of World Rat Day.

Earth Month has officially started!

A national company with Hoosier ties will be celebrating its 50th birthday in less than two weeks. FedEx will celebrate on Monday, April 17th. Indy’s FedEx Express facility is the second biggest in the world.

WLBC Radio news was there yesterday as the winner of the annual Al Rent Spirit of Muncie award was announced – John Littler

Hear the entire list of his service to Delaware County on WMUNmuncie.com. The presentation happened at the Muncie on the Move event.

To call this week important would be an understatement for Ball State men’s volleyball – they must win tonight and Saturday’s home matches, and get a little help from Ohio State for a chance to win the conference title again

7 p.m. tonight and same time Saturday for Senior Night at Worthen Arena.

WLBC News Bits:

$125 grand needed for major changes at the downtown Anderson Paramount Theatre.

The Colts Cheerleaders Audition Showcase will take place at Hilbert Circle Theatre on April 17 at 6:30pm. Tickets needed, and will be livestream on colts.com.

U.S. Congressman Greg Pence (IN-06) today shared details of the 2023 annual Congressional Art Competition. All entries must be original in concept, design and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws.

Woof Boom Radio’s work with Ball State Athletics, explained by Jeff Mitchell

the new AD for the Cards has been on the job for a couple of weeks now. By the way, our Jay Garrison will be the PA announcer at this Saturday’s football spring game at Scheuman Stadium.

Muncie City Council voted 8 to 1 on Monday to create an Ethics Commission. This Commission, proposed by Council President Jeff Robinson, will investigate the need for an Ethics Committee and look into creating a new ethics code for Muncie. While members remain unannounced, the nine person committee will feature a public accountant, two human resources professionals, two attorneys, and two Muncie Citizens. The Commission is scheduled to return with its final revisions in 18 months, providing recommendations for future Ethics Committees.

This week in Indiana history: April 8, 1990 Ryan White died at age 18 in Indianapolis. An AIDS patient, his courageous struggle for acceptance gained national attention. Shortly after his death, Congress passed the Ryan White Care Act, which provides services for people living with HIV/AIDS.

The 9th annual Run for the Fallen takes place next month on May 12th through 14th. The event is a 140 mile run between Fort Wayne and Indianapolis in honor of fallen Hoosiers. Don Finnegan was at Monday’s Muncie City Council meeting to promote the event.