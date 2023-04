A relatively minor traffic offense led to a Hartford City man’s arrest on serious drug-dealing charges. According to the Star Press, 63 year old Kenneth Ray McDavid was pulled over after he failed to signal a turn at Blackford County roads 100-N and 500-E. Police spotted a straw and a spoon with white residue on them, and inside a copper box they allegedly found 65.9 grams of cocaine, nearly 53 ounces of meth and a smaller amount of heroin, along with pills and $847 in cash.