Scores of National Stories About Muncie Council Member’s Post

Scores of stories had been posted, broadcast and reported on as of early Friday, about the Delaware County Council member Ryan Webb that says on his social media that he now identifies as a “female of color.” Our request for an interview: “…I will politely decline” was the start of the reply. Star Press says WISH TV reported on threats since he made the first post April 12. The Council meets in regular session tomorrow at 9 a.m.

Abbyland Foods is recalling approximately 11,800 pounds of frozen turkey meatballs that are labeled as turkey sausage patties due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The product contains soy, which is not declared on the product label.

Alef Sausage Inc. is recalling 61,000 plus pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) halal meat and poultry sausage products due to misbranding and possible temperature abuse. Not labeled with a handling statement indicating that they should be kept refrigerated.

Stadium construction update – Muncie Central High School Principal Chris Walker

From last week’s Delaware County Today Radio show on the new WMUN.

Save the date: May 18 is the annual charity lunch fundraiser for Hearts and Hands backpack and school supply drive, at Amazing Joe’s Muncie. By the way Joe’s is celebrating their anniversary today!

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Seth Smith and Cornerstone Trading Group in regard to that huge warehouse fire in Richmond.

Big bucks so far, but more needed from a generous community – At last week’s event updating the community on the capital campaign for the new YMCA Muncie, Mike Lunsford was providing a long list of Pacesetters, and added this surprise

Just over $3 million needs to be raised, and the community is being asked to be generous.

May 20, 2023 is the annual Delaware County Special Needs Prom at the Horizon Center in Muncie, but Lynne Hatfield told me last week that everyone needs to have a great outfit

April 29th Dress Party, and May 6th, is the Dress to Impress for the Guys, both 1-4p at Community of Hope Church. They need volunteers, and donations – there’s even an anonymous donor matching any cash donations this year up to $20,000. Information can be found at https://delcospecialneedsprom.org/

https://www.facebook.com/delcospecialneedsprom

GetGo has announced that it will be removing its cafes and markets from four Indianapolis gas stations due to “unique challenges” that made it difficult to maintain their high standards and food-first approach.

Muncie Altrusa club recently shared that Angela Beck was installed as the District 6 Governor.

Hiring soon – Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner

Listen for updates when the process begins.

If you missed the fundraiser over the weekend, the Muncie Delaware County Senior Center has another one on June 17, with a Tribute to Johnny Cash.