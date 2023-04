A Muncie woman is under arrest, charged with stalking. 45 year old Porcha Womick is also charged with criminal recklessness. On the night of April 5th into the next morning, police were called to reports of gunshots outside a home in the 1600 block of East First Street, where a witness reported seeing Womick fleeing the scene in a Jeep. After the second incident, investigators found five bullet holes in a Chrysler 300 owned by a man Womick had previously dated.