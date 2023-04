A Muncie woman is charged with dealing the drugs that led to another local woman’s fatal overdose. According to the Star Press, 28 year old Brittany Lee Hahn is charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison. The charges stem from the death — on Oct. 18, 2022 — of a 34-year-old mother of four children who was found deceased in her southside apartment.