Drug Take Back Day Soon

Save the date – for a drug take back day. Here’s Sgt. Scott Keegan from ISP

Just drop off unused or unneeded meds to be safely disposed of.

Ball State says Riverside Avenue will be closed between Warwick Road and Meadow Lane for construction beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023 until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 30. Use University Avenue as an alternate route.

We ran into Loretta Parsons at Muncie on the Move Wednesday – Soup Kitchen of Muncie

SoupKitchenOfMuncie.org.

An amendment authored by State Rep. Sue Errington (D-Muncie) to Senate Bill 343 would have allowed individuals to seek to expunge a conviction for misdemeanor possession of marijuana from their criminal record. The amendment was voted down this week. Errington said in a statement: “…We often talk about the economic benefits of marijuana reform, but too often, the fact that reform is a civil rights issue is left out of the conversation. African Americans and Hoosiers of color, as well as those living in low-income communities, are more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession, and those arrests can impact the rest of their lives…”

Invasive feral hogs have roamed territory in the southern U.S. for decades, consuming farmers’ crops and damaging local ecosystems. Now, a new strain of wild pig is approaching the northern U.S. from Canada. These “super pigs” have adapted to survive harsh winters, and have the potential to establish a population in Minnesota, a state that has managed to avoid feral hogs to this point.

Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner AJ Foyt’s wife of 68 years has died. Lucy Foyt passed away Wednesday at a hospital in Houston.

Muncie community activist Marwin Strong passed away this week. RTV6 says Strong founded an anti-crime group called “Enough is Enough,” which some called the Muncie version of the Indy Ten Point Coalition.

The Carmel Shred-it event will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Creekside Middle School, located on the southeast corner of West 126th Street and Shelborne Road.

Easter fun notes: Starting today, a car dealership in Muncie will be placing 5 eggs per day in the community. Do not open the eggs just bring them to Right Drive to see what you have won. Another egg-event: Saturday 10 a.m. at the Muncie Knights of Columbus – be early, they go fast.

Indiana history: this week in 1968, Robert F. Kennedy, in Indianapolis on a campaign tour, announced the death of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., to a crowd at 17th and Broadway.

New business alert – the guy you know from Walls Furniture is Craig Robbin, and he has another new business

Hear much more from Muncie on the Move on This Week in Delaware County, first airing Saturday’s 9-10am on WMUN.