Two Muncie teenagers in trouble with the law for allegedly phoning bomb threats into the Walmart store on the city’s south side. The Star Press reports the store, at 1501 E. 29th St., received bomb threats on three consecutive days last week
All three calls resulted in the store being evacuated and specially trained police K-9s being used to confirm the building was safe. The suspects were questioned and taken into custody.
Muncie Teens Questioned For Phoned-In Bomb Threats
