I&M Looks To Expand Clean Energy Power

Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is taking steps to significantly expand the volume of clean energy powering our customers’ homes and businesses. I&M filed plans with state authorities for four solar power plants capable of generating power for more than 200,000 typical homes by mid-2026. MuncieJournal.com reports I&M is also seeking new proposals for a combination of additional energy sources – including wind, solar, battery storage and natural gas (peaking) – to generate power for hundreds of thousands of homes by December 2027.