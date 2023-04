Minnetrista Museum & Garden’s annual Garden Fair is a must-attend for anyone with a green thumb and those looking for an incredible weekend filled with food, music, and fun. This two-day community event on May 12 and 13th. MuncieJournal.com reports on Saturday, May 13, Farmers Market at Minnetrista will also be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., where you can connect with local vendors offering seasonal produce, artisanal items, and fresh meats, among other things.