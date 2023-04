Delaware County Housing Authority (DCHA) is accepting applications for its Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8. The program is available to families residing in Delaware County outside of the Muncie City limits. MuncieJournal.com reports there are preferences for applicants whose head of household, spouse, or sole member is 62 years of age or older or disabled by HUD’s definition. The program is open to all families who meet the income eligibility requirement