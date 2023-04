Cornerstone Artist Matt Blanchfield is working to restore the nearly 100-year-old stencils in the walls of the Heritage Room at the Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 E. Main St., before Cornerstone’s Centennial Celebration in 2026. This is not the easiest task. MuncieJournal.com reports the stencils are on plaster, some of which needs to be repaired before the stencils, which were hand cut 100 years ago, can be painted on. The paint colors also must match the original stencils.